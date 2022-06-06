Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Price Target at C$196.25

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get goeasy alerts:

GSY stock traded up C$1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$117.21. The company had a trading volume of 57,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,500. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.16. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$97.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

goeasy Company Profile (Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.