Analysts Set Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Target Price at $47.25

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 206,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 607,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 115,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,638,000.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.