Analysts Set Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Target Price at $14.90

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
NYSE:AHH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 333,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 283.33%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
