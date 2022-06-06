Analysts Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 2,580,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,089. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

