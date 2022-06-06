Analysts Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.24). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million.

UP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 81,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,885. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

