Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.10. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 732.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,543. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,371 in the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.