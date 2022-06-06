Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Textron by 39.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

