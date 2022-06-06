Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRBO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. 2,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,396. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.