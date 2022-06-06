Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on GME. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.68. 90,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,454. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of -1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average of $132.49. GameStop has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $11,405,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

