Analysts Expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Autohome reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autohome.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,405. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Autohome by 418.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 463,990 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Autohome in the third quarter worth $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 118.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 344,790 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.