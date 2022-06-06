Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

SEEL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,855. The company has a market cap of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, insider Raj Mehra purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $56,666.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 196,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 144,917 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 34.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 150.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,138 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

