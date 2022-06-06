Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 23,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,162,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,431,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

