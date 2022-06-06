Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMLS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 2,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,626. The stock has a market cap of $230.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

