Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $2.00. Crown posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.85. 409,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Crown has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

