Analysts Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will report sales of $359.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.20 million and the highest is $378.32 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $472.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 77,440 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $275,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $227,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 407,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.