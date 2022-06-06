Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $490.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $421.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 114,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

CRS traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 307,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,483. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.73. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

