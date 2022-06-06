Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,000. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,289 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 42.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

