Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.