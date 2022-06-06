Analysts Anticipate AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Brokerages expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 million to $7.80 million. AppHarvest posted sales of $3.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $26.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.59 million to $26.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $93.59 million to $109.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

APPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,242. AppHarvest has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $291.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 1,610,695 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 4,542.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 668,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AppHarvest by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 508,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.