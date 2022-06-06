Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $199.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

