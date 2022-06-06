Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 5.9%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 4,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 801,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

