Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.18 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.85.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
