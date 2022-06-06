Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $247.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.40. 175,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,076. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.82. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

