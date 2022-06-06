American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Capital

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $19.43.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

