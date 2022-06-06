American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,341,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after buying an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,199,000 after buying an additional 583,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

