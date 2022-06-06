AMEPAY Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

