Ambrosus Trading Down 1% This Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $166,529.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,515,294 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.