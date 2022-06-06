Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.30. Altus Power shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 8,027 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.