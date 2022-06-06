Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

