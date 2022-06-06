Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $49.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,340.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,435.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,655.49. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

