Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $51.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,342.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,444.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,661.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total transaction of $87,389.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,084,581. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

