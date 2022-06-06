Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Paul Black Sells 75,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares in the company, valued at $25,216,553.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $909,000.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. 1,571,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

