Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Allego from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

ALLG stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69. Allego has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

