Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and $109.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00081121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00216696 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033792 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,584 coins and its circulating supply is 6,867,140,871 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

