Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,292. The firm has a market cap of C$12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.14 and a 1 year high of C$20.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$931.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$974.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 104.50%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.