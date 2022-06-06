Aimfinity Investment I Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 6th (NASDAQ:AIMAU)

Aimfinity Investment I’s (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, June 6th. Aimfinity Investment I had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 26th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aimfinity Investment I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AIMAU opened at $9.92 on Monday. Aimfinity Investment I has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

