Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $50.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.