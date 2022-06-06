Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on A. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

