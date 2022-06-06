AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Down 12.7%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. 3,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 641,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

LIDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $112,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,215 shares of company stock worth $428,750. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 966,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

