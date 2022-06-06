Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 418,864 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

