AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AER. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. AerCap has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AerCap by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

