Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.10.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

