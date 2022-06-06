AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

