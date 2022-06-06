Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 410,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,713. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,380,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,165,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

