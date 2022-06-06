ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

