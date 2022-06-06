AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.24.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

