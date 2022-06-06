Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will report $10.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $10.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $41.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.89 billion to $42.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.65 billion to $41.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $8,841,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

