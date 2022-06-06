$99.74 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to post $99.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.67 million and the lowest is $98.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $122.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $399.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.10 million to $402.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $425.95 million, with estimates ranging from $423.50 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 96,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,237,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,793,000 after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

