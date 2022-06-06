$978.14 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $978.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Vertex Energy reported sales of $65.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

VTNR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,180,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

