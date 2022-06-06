85,800 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by MIC Capital Management UK LLP

MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.9% of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,937,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,852,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $8.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 487,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,982,805. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

